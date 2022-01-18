The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 spoilers: Who is Boukman Baptiste?

We’re a matter of two days away from The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 and for the time being, let’s discuss the title character.

Who is Boukman Baptiste? He’s a curious one already, given that there is no Blacklist number assigned to him in some of the promotional photos. We almost wondered if he wasn’t even a real person, but the photo above confirms that, in fact, he is.

The photo above is one of the first images of Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce, The Following) in this role, which could prove interesting no matter how he is used. We know entering this episode that someone is going after some of Reddington’s lieutenants, and it’s certainly possible that he is the one doing that. However, we also wonder if he’s some sort of guide or friend to Dembe who encourages him to get away from Reddington and take a job at the FBI.

The truth here about Dembe Zuma is that despite his longevity on the series, there are likely still many things we don’t know when it comes to his history. Baptiste may be a man he’s known for some time, so we don’t think we can directly assume that he is a Blacklister just because his name is in the title. Just like “Between Sleep and Awake,” there is a “special episode” quality to this even if there is some substantial drama going on in the present right now.

