Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 photo: Frank’s dirty-cop decision

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 may be coming on CBS this Friday but for the sake of this article, we are taking a look ahead. There is an episode titled “Cold Comfort” on January 28 that could prove to be a tough one for Frank. After all, he may need the help of all of his advisers to figure out how to get out of a difficult bind.

The photo above serves as a small tease for what’s coming as Frank looks to Garrett, Baker, and Gormley for counsel during what’s going to be a heck of a difficult challenge. On the surface, Danny and Baez are going to be digging into charges of assault on and NYPD detective during this episode. The twist? As they get further and further into their investigation, it’s going to become clear that said officer may be corrupt. If that turns out to be the case, Frank and his team have to get ahead of the crisis before it becomes a potential nightmare for them.

Even though we see Frank’s advisers fairly regularly on this show, we always appreciate when all three of them can gather in the office to go back and forth on an issue. At the time of this photo, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is no clear path forward; they may have to figure this out over time.

No matter where this story goes, we can go ahead and say that we’re more than thrilled to see Blue Bloods finding a way to rope in storylines to each other. It gives all parts of the story more weight, and it may give Danny and Frank a chance to interact beyond just during family dinner.

