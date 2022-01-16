Is Dexter: New Blood new tonight on Showtime? More season 2 hopes

Is Dexter: New Blood new tonight on Showtime? Is there any more story left to tell at this moment in time? Of course within this article we’ll do our best to answer that, and also tell you what we know about the future as a whole.

So where should we begin? We suppose that the best place is to give you some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the Showtime drama. Last week was the finale, and in a lot of ways, it should be thought of as the series finale 2.0. How do you follow that up?

Based on what we saw in the closing minutes there, Dexter Morgan is dead. It felt for a while that this is where the show was going and it’s over now. We have a lot of questions about the execution of the ending but at least we can recognize how we got to that point with him. There are no more plans at present to revisit this character.

So what about a Harrison spin-off? Is such a thing possible? We know that showrunner Clyde Phillips has expressed some openness to the idea, but it’s really going to be up to the folks at Showtime to determine that. We also wonder of course what the fan enthusiasm would be after the polarizing finale. If there’s a way to make it compelling and also different from the original series, of course we’d be curious to see it. We’re just not banking on it at the moment.

