Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Back to school?

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 next week on Starz, there is a major question that you have to wonder. Is life going to go back to normal for Tariq St. Patrick? Or, is there really such a thing as normal at all? It’s definitely something to think about at this given moment in time.

If there is at least one bit of good news to report, it’s the idea that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character may not stay behind bars forever. There’s at least a chance that he can get back on the outside!

For a few preliminary details on what to expect here, be sure to check out the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Tariq finds himself on a quest for normalcy forever just out of reach; as he returns to school, Tariq searches for evidence to prove his innocence with the help of his loyal friends Davis and Saxe.

Is this the most sarcastic synopses we’ve ever read? We’re starting to wonder about that based on the last part of it. Since when are Davis and Saxe “loyal friends”? Last year, Saxe was working against his family during Tasha’s trial. Meanwhile, Davis is only aligned with him because he’s being paid to do so. We tend to think that they’ll help him for now, but it may not be that way forever.

Also, what’s going to happen between Tariq and the Tejada family? Because of the state of things almost constantly between him and Cane, it never feels fair to call that relationship stable at all.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7?

