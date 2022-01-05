Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale: Case for Dexter being arrested, killed

Now that we’re just days away from the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale, we can really get into the nitty-gritty when it comes to Dexter Morgan. What in the world is going to happen to him? There’s a chance that he gets killed off, just like there’s a chance that he could end up behind bars. There’s also a chance that he and Harrison go on the run together.

No matter what the writers decide, it’s hard to imagine an ending identical to what we saw last time, where we were left to assume that he would be exiled and separate from everyone forever. The idea was to make Lumberjack Dexter a “fate worse than death,” but it didn’t go over quite as well as the writers hoped.

So what’s the case to be made for all of these scenarios? We do think there’s some value in going over many of them for a moment here.

The case for him being arrested – The biggest one is that it allows Showtime to make more episodes down the road. Also, it would make it so that there consequences to some of Dexter’s actions. Season 2 could be more about Harrison working to get Dexter out, if possible. Or, Michael C. Hall could be MIA for a while.

The case for him dying – It feels like the most inevitable option, and it could be satisfying if Harrison does it. However, if anyone else kills him it feels like a letdown, and this would make it a lot harder to continue the show unless Harrison is to be the sole star.

The case for him and Harrison leaving Iron Lake together – It’s the easiest scenario to explore in terms of getting another season, set somewhere else and with new faces. However, this show has been described as a “limited series” from the start and we don’t imagine anything this open-ended going down.

