Call the Midwife season 11 video: Helen George talks Trixie, Matthew

The premiere of Call the Midwife season 11 is set to arrive on BBC One tomorrow night! Are you delighted to see your favorites again?

We know that within the world of Poplar as of late, we’ve seen multiple instances of love being in the air. Take, for starters, with Cyril and Lucille in the recent Christmas Special. Or, in this case, the future possibilities for Trixie and Matthew. Helen George’s character clearly formed a bond with him in the second half of last season, but neither party was in a position to act on any feelings at that time. It’s important to remember that Matthew was still grieving and the two met in a less-than-ideal circumstance.

Yet, the video below features George and Olly Rix discussing more of what their future holds. Some time will have passed and for Matthew, he starts to acknowledge more of the world around him. His role requires him to be entrenched in the world of Nonnatus so he will still be in Trixie’s orbit. There is a chance for something more to develop here; both parties have been through a lot and with that in mind, they can understand each other emotionally in a way few others do.

Of course, with all of this being said we have a hard time thinking that Heidi Thomas and the creative team are going to rush these two into any sort of permanent long-term relationship, largely because there is no clear reason to do so. They have the luxury of taking their time since there are more seasons coming; also, the story here tends to move at a fairly slow pace.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right away

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to the Call the Midwife season 11 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Call the Midwife Series 11: Trixie and Matthew

Where are Trixie and Matthew headed in the forthcoming season?

In this exclusive clip, actors @helen_george and @Olly_Rix give a clue…#CallTheMidwife. The new series begins this Sunday 2nd January at 8pm on @BBCOne xx pic.twitter.com/1k84IH07t4 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 30, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







