Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? The future of season 2, season 3

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we about to head back to Montana and check out another exciting chapter of this particular story?

We know that the show was left off in such an emotional place — remember that Cassie just lost her father. This is something that is going to stick with her as she tries to figure out her next move.

The biggest problem that Cassie is facing now is a simple one: She may be blinded by emotion and anger. For the record, we don’t even blame her for this. How would you react in a situation like this? She is going to want to find the person responsible, but she may end up blaming the wrong person.

Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to get a few more details on what’s next in just a matter of a month or so — this is at least what we expect now that we know Big Sky is coming back in February. It makes sense for ABC to want to promote the series further and, of course, we know there’s a lot of great stuff to be excited about right now. Think in terms of more drama, for example, as we see precisely how Ronald’s story moves forward now that he is seemingly back under Wolf’s “care.”

Of course, we’re also curious if or when ABC is going to order a season 3 for the season, mostly because at the moment, that seems to be a foregone conclusion. It has a generous following already and, beyond just that, it has a solid lead-in right now with both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 airing before it. Fingers crossed we have some reasons to smile about before too long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 coming up?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







