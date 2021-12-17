The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose with Michelle Young: First details!

Before we dive too far into this story on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose with Michelle Young, let’s just celebrate that it’s happening. After all, last year we didn’t get one for Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s season! At the time, the reason we were given was that in between the virus and it being too close to the holidays, production just couldn’t get it worked out.

Luckily, it does seem like they’ve figured it out on this occasion. Within this aftershow you will see Michelle sit down with her final two, have some important discussions, and also some sort of preview for what lies ahead on The Bachelor, which is only premiering a couple of weeks after this season ends. That’s hardly much of a layoff! (Hopefully, there’s not a serious case of Bachelor Nation Burnout from a lot of people out there.)

To get a few new details about the After the Final Rose special, we simply suggest that you take a look at the synopsis below:

“After the Final Rose” – The roses have all been handed out, “The Bachelorette” herself, Michelle Young, returns. Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will lead the night, guiding emotional discussions of love and heartbreak between Michelle and her final two men. Plus, appearances from Bachelor Nation fan-favorites and some very special surprises you won’t want to miss, on the LIVE episode of “The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose,” airing TUESDAY, DEC. 21 (10:03-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Personally, we don’t expect any huge, dramatic event to unfold when it comes to Michelle’s relationship status. The majority of people who get engaged during taping are still with the person they chose at the end, and we still tend to think that this is going to be the case here. We just hope that they can make it work long-term!

Related – Get some more news on The Bachelorette and the upcoming finale right now

What do you most want to see on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







