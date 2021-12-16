Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 photo: Kurt, Dexter face off

In just a handful of days Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 is going to arrive on Showtime, and bring with it even more drama than ever before.

At this point in the season, it is pretty clear that we’re going to be seeing Dexter Morgan a.k.a. Jim Lindsay and Kurt Caldwell on a collision course. How else can you really describe their journey? Now that “Jim” has seen Kurt’s secret underground lair and all of its amenities, he’s likely aware something is off with him. The same goes for Molly Park. If Kurt wants to protect his secret, he’s going to need to do whatever he can to make that happen.

Want to watch our most-recent Dexter: New Blood review? Then be sure to check out what we’ve got on the subject below! After you’re done watching that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Remember that there are also some more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

The photo above shows, at least on paper, a fairly casual conversation between Dexter and Kurt. They are sitting together at what looks to be the diner/truck stop that Kurt owns, and also the one that Harrison now works at. We have a feeling that understand the surface, things aren’t anywhere near as cordial. Dexter may be trying to better size him up and understand not only what it is that Kurt does, but also the manner in which he does it. Understanding both of these things could prove rather essential to figuring out his future. Dexter obviously will want him on his table, but we’ve seen enough of the show over the years to know there’s a method to his madness.

There are only four episodes left in Dexter: New Blood season 1 in general — just on the basis of that alone, the writers are going to have their hands full trying to wrap a lot of this up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What are you the most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







