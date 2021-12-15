The Bachelorette finale promo: Nayte, Brandon, & Michelle’s parents

Next week’s The Bachelorette finale is coming up fast now, and based on the latest promo, it feels like there is a singular focus: Commitment. Are Nayte and/or Brandon ready to go that extra mile with Michelle Young? Would they both be willing to get down on one knee and propose?

For most of the past two episodes, this narrative has been there with Nayte in particular: It was present at his hometown date, and the question now seems to be whether he loves Michelle as much as she loves him. She doesn’t want to end up heartbroken so of course, we do think that she’s going to think a lot of stuff over. Brandon has shown that he will do anything for her and that is an option. Yet, we don’t think the chemistry is there on the same level and from the get-go, it’s felt obvious to us that Nayte is the person she’s the most interested in.

Another part of the equation here could be the feedback from Michelle’s parents. They’ve actually already met Brandon thanks to a one-on-one date a little earlier this season, and they may be predisposed to liking him better just because they’ve spent time with him. While we don’t think the feedback from Michelle’s parents will solely determine what happens this season, we definitely think that it will play a role. It almost has to, right?

By the end of this episode, Michelle is going to make what she calls in the promo the hardest decision of her life. We still think she picks Nayte; we’ve seen this story before on this show countless times about a guy not being sure if he’s ready to propose. More often than not, it ends with them proposing.

