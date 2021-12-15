The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Michelle Young pick Nayte, Brandon?

As you prepare for The Bachelorette finale on ABC next week, there’s one huge question you are left to wonder: Who will Michelle Young pick? Is Nayte going to be her future fiancé, or will she go with Brandon instead?

The first thing that we really should do here is look at a lot of the evidence before us. For almost the entirety of the season, we’ve seen Michelle favor Nayte. He had the first impression rose and beyond just that, he’s had a lot of favorable time with her. Whenever there has been some sort of issue involving him, she’s still continued to choose him. There is an undeniable chemistry there, but also risk given that he’s inexperienced when it comes to long-term relationships. Will he really be able to make something like this work?

No matter who Michelle picks at the end of all of this, the biggest thing we’re hoping for is simply that she finds happiness. The Bachelorette has struggled as of late when it comes to successful couples making it to a wedding, at least when it comes to the person they originally chose.

Despite however the promo for tonight hypes things up, we’d be shocked if there is some sort of shocking or unprecedented end to this season. At the moment, we tend to imagine that we’ll see Michelle have some hard discussions and in the end, go with her heart. Whether she makes the right or wrong decision, we think she’ll do whatever feels right for her in the moment. Based on everything we’ve seen so far, that decision is likely to involve Nayte.

