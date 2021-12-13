Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 8 suffers brief HBO Max delay

We know that tonight, a lot of people out there are eager to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 8. However, there’s a problem for users of HBO Max: Finding it right away.

As of the time of this writing and following the East Coast airing of Succession, the Larry David series was not available on the aforementioned streaming service, even though that is commonly when you can expect it. To call this strange feels like an understatement, no? Linear TV viewers have been able to access it just fine, but that hasn’t been the same for viewers across the board. There are occasionally some HBO shows (take Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) that are uploaded a little bit later than the traditional network; however, Curb is not typically one of those shows.

Are we optimistic that episode 8 will be on the service shortly? Sure, and we’ll have an update when one is available.

If you did not know, this particular episode is titled “What Have I Done?” — which could be the title for almost any episode of the show. Here is the official synopsis:

Larry scrambles to remain in Irma’s good graces while encouraging Leon’s latest business venture.

You can also view the preview below for the episode, if you are so inclined to do so. Just as you would expect, there are a lot of awkward moments ahead — especially when it comes to Larry’s thoughts on Little Women or not understanding a classic comedic rim-shot.

Update: It has arrived!

While it took a little while longer than expected, the episode was made available for everyone at close to 8:10 p.m. Eastern. Rejoice!

