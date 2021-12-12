Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7: Angela needs Dexter Morgan!

As you get yourselves prepared for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 on Showtime next week, there is a LOT to think about.

In particular, let’s have a discussion here about Dexter Morgan himself. Is Angela Bishop going to actually need him coming up? Per some new evidence, including the events of this past episode, it certainly looks that way. Angela has finally discovered the body of Iris, one of the most important people from her past. She needs answers, and the only person available to help her quickly is Dexter. She obviously has leverage over him: She knows his secret, and she can use that to convince him to help get answers.

For Dexter, he’s probably happy to do anything that gets a little bit of attention away from him. The last thing that he probably wants to do is get more suspicion around what HE did to Matt. We’re sure that coming up, he’ll do whatever he can to get people raising questions about Kurt. He knows that he’s a serial killer now, so how do you get other people on board with that? That’s going to take a little bit of work.

There is also one other concern now and that is trying to help Harrison, who just displayed his violent tendencies big-time to everyone at school in the wrestling tournament. It was a bad idea having him take part and moving forward, there’s another problem, as well: Him being so close to Kurt Caldwell.

