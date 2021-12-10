Big Sky season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The End Has No End’

Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 8, it feels fair to say we’re getting a story that is bigger and crazier than ever. This is, after all, the final episode of the year! We haven’t heard an official return date yet for 2022, so there’s a reasonably good chance this is the last episode until either late winter or the spring. A lot of patience is going to be required here as we start to look towards the future.

So what can we go ahead and say about this story in advance? We suppose the most intriguing thing comes via the title: “The End Has No End.” That doesn’t exactly sound like a story with much closure, does it? Instead, we think we’re going to see things go from bad to worse, and for there to be some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of everything.

To get a few more details now on precisely what the future could hold, be sure to check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“The End Has No End” – Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news on the winter finale of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

“The End Has No End” was written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

