Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9: What happened to Stella Kidd?

Tonight’s Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 packed quite the emotional punch, especially in those closing seconds. Stella Kidd is back! However, it doesn’t feel like this is the same Stella who departed the Windy City earlier in the year.

We saw Stella waiting inside for Kelly when he unlocked the door, and she didn’t do much other than say hello before the closing credits rolled. Just in that greeting, though, you could hear some of the pain in her voice. This is someone who has clearly gone through something in her time away, where she was working in order to establish versions of her Girls on Fire program on the East Coast. Has she found a passion outside of Firehouse 51 and wants to go away for good? Is she feeling some guilt over that? It’s possible.

Ultimately, we’re sure that the show’s first episode back in January will do a good job of filling some of the cracks and/or resolving the mysteries that we’ve got in our head at the moment. No matter what happened with Stella or why she ghosted Kelly for a while, we just hope that it’s something she can recover from and they can get on track. Given that Casey just left earlier this year, we don’t need or want to see something happen with another popular One Chicago couple.

Beyond her relationship with Severide, there are some other major questions to ponder over when it comes to Stella’s future. Take, for example, what’s going to happen in terms of her career. Just before she came back, Boden gave the truck lieutenant spot to Pelham. He wanted to give it to Kidd, but she wasn’t responding and at a certain point, he realized that he had to make a move.

