Double Shot at Love season 3 finale preview: Who will Vinny choose?

Next week on MTV the Double Shot at Love season 3 finale is going to arrive — and with that, Vinny has a big decision to make. Who will he pick — or, will he actually pick anyone?

We’ll be the first to admit that entering the first season of the show, all of this felt like an easy way for Vinny and Pauly D to get some attention and then not end up with anyone at all. However, the relationship between Pauly and Nikki completely invalidates that. It shows that there is a seriousness underneath the goofy surface here and regardless of if Pauly and Nikki are together five years from now, we’d still label this a success. After all, they’ve done better than the vast majority of other reality TV couples out there.

So where are things going to go from here? What more can you expect? All you need to do is take a look at the Double Shot at Love season 3 finale synopsis below:

Double dates with Pauly and Nikki give Vinny a glimpse at his future with “the one” as he makes his final decision. Vinny shocks one lady by sending her home early.

Will there be a reunion show?

In a word, yes — thanks to this, you don’t have to worry about next week being the last time you’ll see these people. What’s so important about that is getting some sort of update as to where things stand — the inner romantic in us, of course, wants to see things work out for Vinny. It’d also make things more interesting if he was still in a committed relationship with them when the next iteration of Jersey Shore premieres.

