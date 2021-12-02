Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Dexter’s life is in danger!

We know that for a good while now, there have been questions as to whether Dexter: New Blood would kill off the title character. Is this entire series a construct to remove Dexter from the equation and shift the focus over to his son Harrison? That’s been a popular theory for quite some time, especially since the writers are taking a LOT of time right now developing that character.

No matter what you’re theorizing about this show, though, we feel like most people can probably agree on one thing: There’s very little chance that New Blood is killing off Dexter before the end of the season, even if it sounds like he’s going to be in serious danger leading up to the finale.

Below (via SpoilerTV), you can check out some of the first details all about season 1 episode 8, which is currently slated to air on December 26:

Dexter fights for his life in the woods of Iron Lake, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp. Is there a better place for a serial killer to confront another violent killer? Harrison finds himself at a crossroads between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths. Meanwhile Angela starts to make some disturbing discoveries of her own.

So who is this showdown between? There’s a good chance it involves Kurt Caldwell, who is seemingly the Big Bad for the season. Yet, Kurt may also be the “father figure” who Harrison is looking towards; we know that he has a dark passenger of his own now and the more he knows about Clancy Brown’s character, the more he may find certain parts of him to be appealing.

How do you think Dexter: New Blood as a series could potentially end?

