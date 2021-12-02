Lost in Space season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 3 premiere, can you expect a Lost in Space season 4 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road? There is, to the surprise of no one, a lot to talk through within this piece.

So where should begin? By being mostly the bearer of bad news. There is going to be no season 4 at Netflix, as it was announced far in advance that season 3 was going to be the final one. Is there a silver lining here? We suppose, and it comes in the form of us getting some sort of advance warning here. We at least knew that there would be a proper ending to the story, so we can come out of this feeling some sort of closure.

Another important thing to note here: It’s not as though Netflix is being especially cruel to Lost in Space and not any of their other shows. Most Netflix series are lucky to have a three-season run, as their model is reliant more on getting a ton of programming out there when it is the cheapest for them to do so. Shows often get more expensive as they go along, and they also tend to shed viewers. With that in mind, Netflix analytically tries to capitalize on series when they are the most profitable for them. This is not a particular cheap genre, so we’re sure that this plays into the equation to a certain degree.

Let’s just hope that in the wake of this show ending, Netflix continues with some other shows that capture the imagination. For those looking for more space adventures, we know that the streaming service has Another Life. Meanwhile, The Expanse exists over on Amazon, whereas Hulu as The Orville.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lost in Space right now

Are you bummed that there is no Lost in Space season 4 coming down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







