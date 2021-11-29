NCIS season 19 episode 8 spoilers: What is Torres up to?

NCIS season 19 episode 8 is slated to arrive on CBS in just a matter of hours — why not get another look at what you can expect to see?

Tonight’s new episode is titled “Peacekeeper” and, based on everything we’ve seen, it will serve as a pretty standard episode with a case of the week. Firearms and/or gun ownership will be key subjects of conversation, but we imagine that we’ll learn a few more things about some of our characters in the process.

For the latest example of this, take a look at the image above of Nick Torres. What do we stand to learn about Wilmer Valderrama’s character over the course of this episode? It looks as though he’s trying out a different sort of weapon. This could be at the scene of an interview, or even a place where Torres is sent for information. We’re not sure how much the character is flailing around what look to be nunchucks for fun — it doesn’t quite seem like Nick’s MO, does it?

After a long break, we’re just glad to see that NCIS is back — not only that, but we know already that there’s an episode airing next week, as well. Hopefully, these episodes will be enough to satisfy us as after that, we’re looking at a rather long hiatus until the series comes back on CBS.

