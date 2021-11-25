Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 18 episode 7 talk

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? When is the Ellen Pompeo drama back on the air? Maybe you’re wondering about both of these things at the moment and if that is the case, we are more than happy to help!

Of course, “help” comes in many forms. We can give you some information, but there’s no guarantee that you’re going to like it! There is no new episode tonight for one rather-clear reason: It’s Thanksgiving! Traditionally, this is a time in which networks avoid new episodes at all costs — people are off doing other things, like watching football or sitting off somewhere in a food coma. The harder thing to digest is the fact that there is no episode the following week, either. At present, Grey’s Anatomy is poised to return on Thursday, December 9; there’s another episode coming the week after, so there are two more stories until we see the show go off on hiatus for the rest of the year.

If you do want a few more details on the story to come, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Today Was a Fairytale” – Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will this be a Christmas episode?

There could be a few references to the holiday, but in general Grey’s will be saving most of their holiday cheer for December 16. Prepare accordingly!

