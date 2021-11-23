Succession season 3 episode 7: Kieran Culkin on Roman, politics

As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 7 on HBO this weekend, it feels abundantly clear that some big stories for Roman are ahead. He’s coming off of a couple of big wins — he carried a conversation with the President, and he also was able to lobby to Logan about the idea future President in a way that scored him favor over Shiv. Most impressively, he was able to do the latter without a whole lot of help at all from Gerri!

Here’s the big question worth wondering as we move forward, though: Does Roman actually like Jeryd Mencken? They had a fascinating conversation leading up to Mencken giving Logan the all-important Coca-Cola. It feels like these two understand each other, but of course there’s a big difference between that and sharing political views.

Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire, Kieran Culkin makes it clear that ultimately, nothing with Roman’s moves right now are about politics; instead, he is operating with his own agenda in mind:

He can justify almost anything, I think. And also, the one choice I made with Roman at the start of this [show] was like, okay, he’s a guy who’s just never had to suffer any consequences. So I feel like it can never really backfire on him. There’s always a parachute. So with this, I don’t think he particularly cares about the guy’s politics. That’s not what it’s about. It’s not about getting the right guy in. It’s about finding the guy who could win and could be in our pocket. It’s a win for us. I don’t give a s–t about how it affects the country or whatever. I don’t believe that Roman at all shares the same kind of political views as this guy.

Ultimately, if Mencken is in the pocket of the Roy family, that’s all that matters … but we’ll have to see if that lasts.

What do you most want to see for Roman moving into Succession season 3 episode 7?

