Power Book II: Ghost season 2 promo all about Saxe, Davis team-up

Sure, there are so many different angles to explore as we prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere this weekend. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into it from the vantage point of Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean!

At the end of last season, we saw Davis make Saxe a rather tantalizing offer: Come to work with him. In doing so, the two can use their shared knowledge to become one of the most powerful forces in New York. Saxe was a shrewd prosecutor — certainly a corrupt one here and there, but a shrewd one nonetheless. He played by the rules for a certain period of time and didn’t necessarily rake in a ton of cash for it.

Watch our Power Book II: Ghost season 1 finale discussion! Think of what we’ve got below as a great way to prepare for what’s next. Once you take a look at that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we are going to be covering the show more coming up and we don’t want you missing any updates.

What we’re excited to see moving forward is a much more unhinged version of Shane Johnson’s character, who could easily make far more money and amass more fame for himself as a defense attorney. Sure, he may end up representing some bad people, but that’s a part of the job — and we’ve seen already that Cooper doesn’t exactly follow a moral compass all of the time.

As for what’s ahead for Davis, he may be flying high on the strength of Tasha not being in prison for the rest of her life. Sure, the trial didn’t go 100% according to plan, but he achieved at least some of what he wanted. Also, he may have a high-profile client waiting in the wings in Tariq depending on what happens to him this season. Eventually, there’s a good chance that some fingers could be pointed at him for the death of Jabari.

Related – Be sure to check out more thoughts on Power Book II: Ghost right now, including some other previews

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 for Saxe and Davis?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

They'll do whatever it takes…even if that means working together. Tune in Nov. 21 when #PowerGhost returns for season 2. pic.twitter.com/YlO7liaxnh — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) November 15, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







