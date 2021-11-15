Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Is the Freddie Highmore series back after a one-week hiatus? We’ve got a lot to get into here…

There’s no sense in keeping you waiting; let’s go ahead and share the good news! There’s a new installment poised to air in just a matter of hours titled “One Heart,” and we’re hoping already that this one will deliver big, emotional reveals and also growth. We know that for Shaun Murphy, this episode could feature one of the hardest decisions he’s faced in his career — when do you let go of hope for a patient? The synopsis below teases a part of it:

“One Heart” – Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park must grapple with a life-and-death decision and decide between saving one patient over another. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick goes a little too far in her attempt to win Salen’s favor on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For more context, watch the attached promo. Shaun’s patient is seemingly near death and Park needs an organ for a transplant; he pleads with Shaun as a friend to help him. If Shaun’s patient dies, that’s not an indictment on who he is as a doctor. It’s just yet another painful reminder that you can’t save everyone. It really doesn’t matter how hard you try. Rather, that is just a painful truth that is a part of this world.

Shaun threatens to report Park if he pushes too hard with his patient, and we honestly hope that it doesn’t come to that. Instead, we’re just hoping that there can be a way to save both … but that’s just the optimist in us speaking and thinking there could be a proper solution here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share all of your individual thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss out on any of those. (Photo: ABC.)

