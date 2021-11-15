The Rookie season 4 episode 8 promo: The case from ‘every angle’

The Rookie season 4 episode 8 is, unfortunately, not going to be on the air for a good while. Can it still be worth the wait? We certainly hope so, as there’s a lot of action poised to be happening around every turn!

Not only that, but this episode (airing this December) is going to be extremely interesting from the vantage point of showing a different perspective. Almost all of “Hit and Run” will be shown to you from multiple camera angles, whether that means body-cam footage, surveillance cameras, or people out in the field. It’s meant to throw you more into the world of these characters and create a different viewing experience. In some ways, it feels already like we’re going to be watching an episode of COPS or some true-crime documentary show.

What this represents to us is mostly The Rookie trying its best to give us a very different sort of viewing experience. This is not a show altogether interested in resting on its laurels; instead, it’s out to routinely shake things up and divert expectations. From the outside looking in, we can’t even begin to say how much we appreciate that. It offers us an opportunity, time and time again, to see something different. Who wouldn’t want something different with this show as often as possible?

Of course, it’s going to take a while before we get further details, but we wonder if this episode is taking place a few weeks after what we just saw. It’d make sense if that was the case, largely due to the fact that Nolan sustained some pretty significant injuries. In theory, it feels like it’d take a while for him to recover from those.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 8?

What do you think about the camera style? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

