Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 video: More on ‘wild ride’ ahead

We’re sure that this won’t come as a shock to a lot of people out there, but things are going to get crazy on Dexter: New Blood moving forward. Season 1 episode 2 is arriving this weekend, and all of a sudden our title character has a mess to clean up on multiple fronts.

So where will he start? Probably with what is unavoidable: The fact that his son Harrison has found him and wants to be in his life. There are other things he can try to cover up; it’s a little more difficult to ignore something or someone who is directly in front of you. Based on the previews he’s going to introduce Harrison to some people in his life, and Harrison will in turn introduce himself as Jim Lindsay’s son. Expect a delicate balancing act here as “Jim” tries to explain why he’s never brought up the kid before.

From here, the focus can eventually shift to the mess that is Matt Caldwell's death. Moving forward we expect to see the series to create more of a storm around this; it may not happen right away, and that's mostly because no one has any real reason to suspect Jim. He didn't know Matt all that well! He really doesn't have that much of a substantial motive, save for of course the Dark Passenger that inhabits him.

From here, the focus can eventually shift to the mess that is Matt Caldwell’s death. Moving forward we expect to see the series to create more of a storm around this; it may not happen right away, and that’s mostly because no one has any real reason to suspect Jim. He didn’t know Matt all that well! He really doesn’t have that much of a substantial motive, save for of course the Dark Passenger that inhabits him.

In the video below, you can see Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, and others talk about the events of the premiere, while also setting up the “wild ride” that is coming. Based on what we get here, apparently we’re still scratching the surface of what else will be coming.

