Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Deus Ex Latrina’







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 6? It starts with time travel!

Yes, we’re well aware that a LOT of episodes of the CW show have involved that over the years, but not so much this season. What’s made season 7 stand out is mostly the stranded status of the team, but the show’s going to keep finding a way to evolve. We’re at a spot now where the Legends have Gwyn officially on board, and they also still have to figure out what’s going on with the larger Waverider mysteries at the core of this season. We’ve had a pretty fascinating premise here from the start, so we’re of course curious to see how this is going to play out over time.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 6 synopsis below:

ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE – When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeably stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle (706). Original airdate 11/17/2021.

Now that Supergirl is now over, the Legends are in a pretty interesting spot! It and The Flash are really the only two shows left that celebrate the earlier years of the Arrowverse. We’re not sure if that will mean more comic-book references or ties to other shows in the universe down the road, but we do think the series’ status is all the more special. That’s especially true for Sara Lance, who has been a part of this world actively longer than any other character. (She appeared prior to Barry Allen on Arrow season 2 — technically she even appeared in Arrow season 1, but with a different actress in the part.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







