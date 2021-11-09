FBI: International season 1 episode 7: FBI: Most Wanted crossover ahead







Next week on FBI: International season 1 episode 7, there’s going to be another crossover event! While it won’t be the same sort of epic one like what we saw in the premiere, you will be able to see Julian McMahon from FBI: Most Wanted make an appearance. That just helps when it comes to the immersion of this world; it makes sense that different parts of the Bureau would collaborate with one another. Sure, it’s not something that is going to happen at every possible moment, but if we can get it here and there, isn’t that something to celebrate?

As for what is coming in this particular episode, let’s just say that there’s an opportunity to focus in the story on the Czech Republic. You’ll see a dramatic chase, but then also a personal story for Kellett that a lot of people out there may relate to.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Trying to Grab Smoke” – When an American founder of an illegal adults-only site is killed in Prague, the team is tasked to locate his co-founder, who is still on the run in the Czech Republic. Also, Kellett struggles to maintain a relationship with her mother due to the complications of working so far from home, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Ultimately, these international agents don’t often get a lot of attention for their sacrifices in real life, even if they are very-much there. Just think about what they go through in between the super-long hours, the location, and of course a little something known as putting your lives constantly on the line. It’s ultimately a lot to take in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 1 episode 7?

Are you glad that this franchise continues to give you so many crossovers this fall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







