The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Chris S., Nayte face off







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC next week, we’re entering a new era for Michelle Young. Jamie is gone from the competition and with that, there should be a little bit less in the way of chaos in the house.

Also, Peter is also gone from the house now — maybe that means we won’t have to hear about pizza anymore! We certainly welcome that. Will moves forward with a rose, so we’re curious to see how much he can thrive without Pizza Peter around.

So what did the promo for next week’s episode show off? Let’s just say that there’s going to be room for drama elsewhere — most notably between Nayte and Chris S., who seems to be positioned now as the next villain. He starts to irritate a lot of the guys, which leads after the fact to Nayte wanting to confront him. Things get testy, and we hope that Nayte is able to keep his eyes focused on Michelle in the end. He’s one of her favorites! We’ve seen in the past guys who get too focused on the drama get themselves in trouble down the road.

Based on some of the previews we’ve seen so far this season, this may not be the end of the road for Nayte-related drama. We’ve heard accusations come his way about him being an “actor” or presenting himself in a certain way. It’s hard to honestly buy a lot of it. Because he got the first impression rose, the target was planted firmly on his back. That’s probably only going to grow if some of the other guys identify him as a target. Groupthink can be really bad in this environment!

