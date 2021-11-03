The Bachelorette episode 3: Peter tosses Will’s jacket in the pool!







Today’s The Bachelorette episode 3 wasted very little time when it comes to stirring up drama with Peter and Will. The “pizza entrepreneur” has been edited as a villain for most of the season, and that continued tonight with his most dramatic act: Tossing Will’s jacket, which he won during the Top Gun themed group date, right into the pool. This was messy, ridiculous, and in general kinda dumb. What was the point of that?

Well, we think some of it comes out of anger that Will totally schooled Peter in the more physical part of the date. Then, he was awarded the jacket for his overall performance on the date. After the two got into a heated argument at the evening portion of it, that’s when Peter decided to get his “revenge.”

Will was visibly upset about it afterwards, feeling like the bomber jacket was a symbol of his commitment to Michelle. None of the guys were on Peter’s side from what we saw, and he chastised anyone who wanted to ask him about it in general. We’ll give Will a lot of credit for allowing Michelle to enjoy her night and not immediately bringing it up; that shows a lot of maturity, and also a commitment on his part, as well, to the process.

We can only imagine that after the fact, there will be claims that the entire situation was edited or was somehow misrepresented. Here’s the thing, though — no matter what went on before that jacket was in the water, does it still justify the action in the end?

