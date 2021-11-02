Queen Sugar season 6 episode 9 preview: The last before finale







It really shouldn’t take much to get you excited about Queen Sugar season 6 episode 9 at the moment. Just look at where we are in the season! There are only ten episodes left, and what happens in “Tossing in the Meadows” will be critical for setting the stage for the finale.

Of course, it would be great if we could tell you more in the way of specifics — we just can’t as of yet. OWN has yet to release much information about this episode in advance, which means we’re left to our own imagination as to what’s going to happen to Rutina Wesley and the rest of the cast. This season has been very character-focused and relationship-based, so we can at least draw the assumption that this is a trend that will continue moving forward. (For those wondering, the title for episode 10, airing on November 16, is “And You Would Be One of Them.” Intrigued?)

So, in lieu of having story specifics, let’s have a quick conversation about the long-term future of Queen Sugar. Will there be a season 7? We’re not one to bet, but we’d bank on the chances being pretty high. OWN typically finds a way to let most of their long-running shows have a proper conclusion; we saw this play out with The Haves and the Have Nots and then also Greenleaf, so we tend to think that something similar is going to come together here. There’s been no indication that season 6 will be the final one.

Also, we think the show is greatly helped by the fact that the live ratings for season 6 are almost identical to what they were back in season 5. The fact that this is happening in the era of mass competition and streaming is downright incredible, to be honest.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen Sugar right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen Sugar season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to also come back around — there are some more updates on the way and, of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







