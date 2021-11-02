4400 season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Is LaDonna’s fame running out?







As you prepare for 4400 season 1 episode 3 on The CW next week, there are a few different things to think about. Take, for example, what the cost will be of some of these characters’ new-found celebrity, or how some of them work to keep the fame that they once had some time ago. This could be a big episode for LaDonna in particular, but we’re at a point right now where we feel like every single character needs a few moments in the sun. Remember how early we are in the story right now! There’s a lot more that needs to be told, and there will likely be an abundance of twists and turns along the way.

To get a few more details all about what you can expect from here, be sure to check out the full 4400 season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

TIDES BEGIN TO TURN – LaDonna (Khaila Johnson) signs up for fifteen more minutes of fame but quickly realizes she doesn’t have the clout she once had, so she turns to an unlikely source to help further her agenda, meanwhile Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) picks an inopportune time to speak his truth, and it may cost him dearly. Andre (TL Thompson) is eager to get back to medicine while everyone is eager to feel a bit of normalcy again. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) takes a step towards repairing her relationship with her daughter and Hayden (AMARR) and Mildred (Autumn Best) enjoy an impromptu celebration. Also starring, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Jaye Ladymore and Cory Jeacoma. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choskey and written by Kristen SaBerre (#103). Original airdate 11/8/2021. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Given that the show got off to a reasonably-solid start with its premiere in the ratings, the question now becomes whether or not it can keep that momentum going. That’s something the original version of the show struggled with years ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 4400 right now

What do you most want to see on 4400 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







