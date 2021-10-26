Is Queen Sugar new tonight on OWN? Season 6 episode 7 news







Is Queen Sugar new tonight on OWN after a one-week hiatus? Within this particular piece, we of course have an update on that! Beyond that, though, we’ve also got another look towards the future.

We won’t make you wait any longer to get the good news here — there is a new episode airing tonight on the network! In just about an hour you’ll see a number of stories unfold — some personal and others political. There will be chances to tear up and also opportunities to be on the edge of your seat. There are some topical storylines, as well, which shouldn’t come as too great a shock given what we’ve seen on the network the past two years in particular.

If you do want to get some more insight on what’s coming up next, check out the full Queen Sugar season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

Charley makes a decision about running for Congress, Isaiah offers support to Micah, and Nova deals with the effects of the police raid.

If you are interested in getting a little more insight in what lies ahead, be sure to check out the promo below! This is one that presents a few accusations, difficult negotiations, and a huge storyline revolving around Ralph Angel. Of course, this preview isn’t one to give too much away, but that is largely the intention. The show wants to do their part to give you a little bit of something to look forward to, while also keeping some of its cards close to the vest. Can you be surprised by that at all? Personally, we wouldn’t be. Just expect things to get a little bit more emotional as time goes on, not that this should come as all that much of a surprise to anyone out there.

