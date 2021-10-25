Dexter: New Blood teaser: An arrival in Iron Lake







The big moment is almost here in the premiere of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime. We’ve been waited to check this out for most of the year and in the latest teaser below, we’re reminded of just how close the first episode actually is.

To be specific, the premiere is going to be here in less than two weeks! This new Instagram teaser showcases a sign welcoming drivers to Iron Lake and then, you see a pickup drive through. Is this one that Dexter Morgan owns in the new series? It drives by so fast that it’s hard to say that for certain, but it absolutely looks like the one that we’ve seen in a handful of teasers already.

The season premiere of New Blood should waste very little time in terms of updating us on Dexter’s life. Many years have passed since the series finale and in that time, we presume that he has traveled around in the hopes of finding a new place of residence for himself, one that he could call home and have a sense of relative anonymity. Iron Lake provides that — he has a new job, a girlfriend, and seems to be off the grid enough to not draw suspicion as “Jim Lindsay.”

With that being said, what happens when his son Harrison shows up? That’s the fundamental question that this show will have to answer, among many others, starting on November 7.

What are you the most excited to see be a part of Dexter: New Blood?

