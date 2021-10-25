The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: Is the old Reddington back?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 to air on NBC this Thursday, we know there’s a lot of curiosity surrounding Reddington. There almost has to be in a lot of ways! This is the lead of the series and over the past few days, we’ve wondered if he will ever be his former self once more. The version of him we saw in the premiere was resistant to the idea of immersing himself within the world of the Task Force once more, as he recognized that much of what it would bring him was pain.

Thanks to a new promotional photo, though, we’re starting to have SOME hope that our Reddington may feel a little bit more like the Reddington of old.

If you look at the image above, isn’t it reminiscent more of James Spader’s from the past? After all, the hat is back on! We think there is a certain amount of symbolism with this, mostly in that it represents a version of himself from back when he was running his empire. He removed his hat after Liz’s death, which could be interpreted to mean a death of self. The Reddington that we knew in a way was gone.

In putting on the hat again, Raymond may be recognizing that there is a part of his old self the world still needs — this doesn’t mean that he is going to revert back to who he was once, but there is a new dimension that could be explored. We understand why the writers did implement such a big time jump; if there wasn’t such a break, we probably wouldn’t have seen this version of Reddington at all this season.

What do you most want to see from Reddington entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

