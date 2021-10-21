Legacies season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The time for Hope’s choice







Are you ready for Legacies season 4 episode 3 to air on The CW next week? It’s hard to describe how important this story will be. We know that transformations are a key part of what this show fundamentally is and based on the info we’re getting now, Hope may be gearing up for one of her own. She has a critical, life-altering choice that she has to make and there are a number of factors to weigh along the line. Take, for example, how much she’s going to listen to external forces versus the voice in her own head. Also, what will come up after this choice is made.

An interesting tidbit: This episode next week was filmed alongside the rest of the season 3 order. Technically, so was the one after it. You can almost think of it as building up towards a finale, with that in mind. Season 4 episode 4 could very well feel like the end of a chapter and the beginning of something totally new.

Below, you can take a look at the full Legacies season 4 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) disapproval. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie (Kalyee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). Meanwhile, Alaric realizes he needs to relinquish control. Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Courtney Grace & J.P. Estes with story by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#319). Original airdate 10/28/2021.

We can understand, for the record, why Alaric would struggle with something like this. He’s long considered himself a father figure of the Salvatore School. He’s going to assume that he always knows best, even when that is not necessarily the case!

