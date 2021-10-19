NCIS season 19 episode 5: Is McGee or Parker the new boss?







As we got into NCIS season 19 episode 5 on CBS tonight, there was one major question we found ourselves wondering: Who would replace Gibbs and with that, be the new boss? How would the series move forward?

In our head, this was totally a no-brainer that Timothy McGee should become the man in charge. Doesn’t this make the most sense? We’re talking here about someone who understands what it’s like to work there; not only that, but he’s beloved by everyone around him! He’s not Gibbs and that’s okay; he’s his own person and has shown he’s more than capable of making quick decisions out in the field.

Well, here’s where tonight’s episode threw a wrench into things, and we’re still not altogether clear that we have answers on what the future holds. We learned tonight that Vance offered McGee the job as Gibbs’ replacement and in return, he said now! That was the first real shock. The next, meanwhile, was learning that Gibbs apparently recommended Parker! Why not McGee? Did he know that Tim didn’t want it?

For the record, we’re not even sure at the moment that McGee knows whether or not he wants it. We do still think that in some way, he’s still in his head about it. He had some interesting conversations with both Parker and also Torres tonight, and those give us some pause as we wonder over whether or not he could be having second thoughts.

