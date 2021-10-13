Dexter: New Blood episode 2 spoilers: Can Dexter separate his lives?







Dexter: New Blood is going to be premiering on Showtime on November 7, and leading up to it, we’re getting a good sense of the whole story.

Let’s start off with what we know about the premiere — it’s going to reintroduce us to Dexter Morgan, who is now living in the fictional community of Iron Lake under a presumed name in Jim Lindsay. He’s been trying to keep his Dark Passenger at bay, but some events around the town are going to make that increasingly difficult. That’s without even mentioning his son Harrison, who is going to surface and that alone is going to cause even more questions to surface in his head.

For the sake of this article now, we want to dive more into what is coming up down the road — think in terms of the second episode entitled “Storm of F—.” Doesn’t that sound already like a quote that Deb would say? We tend to think so.

Anyway, for a few more details all about what’s coming up with this character in particular, be sure to read the full Dexter: New Blood episode 2 synopsis:

When a simple missing person case turns into a crime scene, Dexter’s cabin becomes home base for the search and rescue. Terrible timing for Dexter, who is trying to reunite with his long lost son, Harrison. As Angela and Harrison become acquainted, Dexter struggles to keep his old and new worlds separate.

Odds are, this is not going to be easy for the title character and will only work for so long. Prepare for a few surprises from start to finish here; it doesn’t seem like there’s going to be a lot of buildup time for certain parts of this story. It will get going and get going FAST.

