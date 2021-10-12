The Bachelorette spoilers: New teases into Michelle Young’s premiere!







Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Bachelor in Paradise tonight — luckily, the premiere of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young is right around the corner! New episodes are going to start in one week, so why not share another preview all about the very first night?

We’ve seen enough seasons of the ABC show over the years in order to know how things are going to go night one. There will be some memorable entrances, some terrible ones, and also a few moments of legitimate romance. Not every guy is going to be right for Michelle but with that being said, a lot of them will put their best foot forward.

At the bottom of this article, you can see a handful of notable introductions here. Think along the lines of a firefighter, a guy with no pants, and someone who shows up with a backpack. We can’t think of anything more weird than a dude wanting to act like a student on the first night of Michelle’s journey.

By the end of the episode, we’ll at least have a better sense of who some of the fan favorites could be. One name we already know is Clayton, but that is because of all the reports suggesting that he is the next Bachelor. That’s hardly a spoiler at this point, largely due to the fact that his season is currently filming. That is set to air at some point in early 2022.

What do you want to see on the premiere of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette?

Premiere night be like: 📚❌👖🚒🛌🤣 pic.twitter.com/f0SN723GrK — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 7, 2021

