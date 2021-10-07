The Resident season 5 episode 4 promo: What caused Nic’s car to crash?







As you prepare for The Resident season 5 episode 4 on Fox next week, there is one big mystery at the center of everything. We’re talking here, of course, about what happen to cause the car accident that eventually killed Nic Nevin.

For the moment, this is clearly the biggest loose end that is out there in this story. While we know Nic’s direct cause of death, the timeline leading up to that remains unclear. That’s going to leave Conrad Hawkins scrambling for answers and obsessed with figuring it out.

The promo below for episode 4 confirms that the story primarily takes place a couple of weeks after Nic’s death, and Conrad will be revisiting the site of the accident time and time again. He’s looking for something that he hasn’t uncovered before, however difficult that may be. It’s enough that everyone around him is understandably starting to worry about him; it’s very well possible that he isn’t able to find anything to ease his mind.

No matter the cause of the accident, what Matt Czuchry’s character is really looking for in the end is some element of closure. He’s trying his in order to figure out how to take some steps forward and he probably thinks he can’t do that unless he has ALL the answers. The unfortunate reality here, though, is that in real life, answers don’t always come. Even the title for episode 4 is “Now What??” — a pretty clear sign within itself that we’re going to see a lot of scrambling here amidst a hope to piece things together.

