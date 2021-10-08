Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere spoilers: A tale of ‘free will’







We know that we’ve still got a ways to go until the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere — think of a month and a half. We know that there is going to be some exciting stuff almost right away for Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast; today, we’re here to set the stage thematically.

So how do we plan to do that? Just think in terms of a couple of episode titles.

So where do we kick things off here? “Free Will is Never Free.” That’s the title for the November 21 premiere, and it suggests that Tariq could feel somewhat trapped in his position. He needs money and with that, working with Monet Tejada can bring that. Meanwhile, he also is going to scramble due, in part, to what happened at the end of last season. Remember that Jabari’s death will lead to some sort of dangerous ripple effect.

Beyond this, season 2 episode 2 is going to be titled “Selfless Acts?” — the question mark is 100% meant to be there. We take this to mean that whoever is involved in these acts is seriously questioning whether or not they are as virtuous as they seem. We’re always down for this show when it’s being a little ambiguous, so go ahead and consider this title a reminder that moral gray areas will be front and center early on this time around. Tariq himself is a perfect vessel for this; he has some good impulses, but he’s also still a killer and someone trying to run a drug empire.

