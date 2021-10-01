Squid Game season 2: Is there any chance of a renewal happening?







Here’s the thing: If you have Netflix (or have a friend that does), there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Squid Game. The inventive, addictive series has taken the whole globe by storm and it’s on track to become one of the streaming service’s most-popular shows ever. It also presents a rather interesting dichotomy — you can look at the bold colors and unique style of the show (without any knowledge of the story) and think that this is somehow cheerful or goofy. However, underneath that is a dark commentary on debt and how desperate some will be to alleviate their struggle. Some episodes are downright depressing and difficult to get through.

So is there a chance for a season 2 down the road? If you think in terms of success, then you would probably think immediately that it is a lock to return. However, this situation is a tad more complicated than that. Nobody wants to do more just for the sake of doing it; there needs to be a very specific plan for how to make things work.

In an interview with Variety, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had the following to say about some of his plans at present:

“I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it … But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

So if there is more that happens within the Squid Game world, don’t expect for it to be something that happens in the near future. Squid Game itself is an ambitious production with a ton of extras, and you also need to figure out how to make season 2 different enough from season 1 to be impactful and also necessary.

Do you think there should be a Squid Game season 2, or was season 1 good enough on its own?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







