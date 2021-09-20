American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7 spoilers: Enter aliens!







We know that American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 is going to wrap up the “Red Tide” story arc but, for the sake of this article, let’s look a little beyond that! Episode 7 will kick off the second part of the season in “Death Valley,” which is where presumably we are going to see aliens enter the picture.

Are they really aliens? Is American Horror Story about to become an intergalactic one? These are questions we can’t quite answer as of yet, but we know that there is some creepy stuff coming around the corner. There are new cast members, an entirely different color palette, and a chance to tell a story that feels fundamentally different.

This week, FX has revealed some of the first details about episode 7, which at least give you a sense of what the foundation of the story will be:

A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making.

We wonder, just based on this alone, if we’re going to see the classic horror-movie trope of “let’s watch young kids make ridiculous/reckless decisions.” They’ll be innately curious about whatever they find and we know from watching this genre over the years that this is probably the thing that will get them in the most overall trouble. Prepare for a few surprises throughout, and we hope this part of the story can keep momentum going after an awesome first part of the season.

What do you most expect to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7?

