Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The final 4 Veto Ceremony plan







As we prepare for the final 4 Veto Ceremony to happen within the Big Brother 23 house this week, isn’t it nice to know what will happen? We tend to think so. It won’t come as much of a shock when things happen, but since when have we actually been surprised by a live show? This season’s had some great moments and an awesome cast, but it’s also been rather predictable in terms of what’s going to happen.

Yesterday, Xavier won the final four Veto and that allowed him the ability to dictate a lot of what he wants to happen. He gets to choose who remains on the block, and who will be player among Kyland, Azah, and Derek to cast the deciding vote.

Tonight, Xavier and Kyland had a conversation and with that, the plan for the week ahead was more or less cemented: We are going to see Xavier opt to not use the Veto. With that in mind, Derek will be the person who decides who goes to jury … and it’s going to be Kyland. Xavier recognizes that he’s got a final two with Derek and in his mind, this move is the best way to ensure that the two make it to the end of the game.

The part of this that is somewhat frustrating, meanwhile, is watching Xavier have to explain to Derek how the final Veto Ceremony works — clearly, he’s never made it this far into watching a season before.

