Dynasty season 4 episode 20, 21 spoilers: The path to the finale







In this particular Dynasty season 4 article, there is quite a bit to discuss when it comes to episode 20 and episode 21. Both are airing next week on The CW!

So why are we getting a double-dose of stories now? A part of it is to set the stage for the finale airing on October 1. Beyond just that, though, we think the network wants to clear the decks for their official fall schedule starting closer to the middle of the month. They have other programming coming down the road for Fridays. Eventually, you will also have a chance to see more Dynasty on the air, but there is no premiere date for season 5 as of yet.

Now, let’s get to what is coming within the stories. Think in terms of politics, favors, a little bit of romance, and a few shocking reveals. Of course, some of the best stuff will be saved for last with the finale on the way. The official synopses offer some more insight…

Season 4 episode 20, “You Vicious, Miserable Liar” – RUNNING AWAY – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettling, resulting in some very bad ideas. Adam (Sam Underwood) presents his research to the board, who is impressed, but there is more in store for him. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) remains annoyed that Dominique (Michael Michele) is nowhere to be found and exhibits disturbing behavior. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) tries to fix Blake’s (Grant Show) mess and is surprised by the results. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) has a heart-to-heart with Amanda (Eliza Bennett). The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman (#420). Original airdate 9/24/2021.

Season 4 episode 21, “Affairs of State and Affairs of the Heart” – ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL – Blake (Grant Show) considers dropping out of the senatorial race and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) is devasted by what this would mean to the schools. Kirby (Maddison Brown) offers to help Culhane and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) has other plans for Blake. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) confronts Dominique (Michael Michele) about her secret and proposes a deal. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) get away for a weekend together but things don’t end up as either one thought they would. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) continues behaving erratically. Adam (Sam Underwood) calls in a favor from Sam (Rafael de la Fuente). The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Geoff Shotz (#421). Original airdate 9/24/2021.

