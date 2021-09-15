Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Did the campaigns change anything?







We’re just two days away now from the second Double Eviction happening within the Big Brother 23 house; so what can expect? Who will be the first person sent over to the jury?

In case you did not know, both Hannah and Tiffany are on the block this week and for most of the past 24 hours, it’s been clear that the latter is the target for the week. She’s still out there campaigning, but whether or not it’s actually doing much is a totally different story.

Check out our latest Big Brother 23 video! Below, we get into a number of the latest headlines when it comes to the live feeds. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates all season long.

Ultimately, Tiffany’s campaigning today has gotten her almost nowhere. She’s tried to make big promises to the eligible voters, but Azah remains the only one who’s coming close to defending her. Xavier knows she can promise anything in the world but when the dust settles, she is still a threat. She’s got a good chance to win, she’s sneaky, and she’s also won some competitions as of late.

Does Azah trust Hannah all that much? Not exactly. The goal is to get rid of Hannah next week, or at least that’s what people are saying at the moment. It does feel like there’s a good chance of there being a final three of Azah, Xavier, and Derek — or maybe that’s what some of them would want. There have been talks of Kyland being in the final three with the other guys but ultimately, would they really want that?

If we were a player in the game right now, the #1 thing we’d do is study the days. A lot of competitions late in the game, after all, are memory-based.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Big Brother right now

Do you still think that there’s something Tiffany can do in Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







