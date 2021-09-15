Fantasy Island episode 8 (finale) air date, spoilers: How will it end?







Next week on Fantasy Island episode 8, get ready for one of the biggest episodes of the entire season. After all, it is the finale! This story has to be the culmination of everything we’ve seen so far, and also leave people hopefully asking for more. It’s not necessarily connected to anything else on the show, though — after all, remember that this show has a premise that is unique to almost any other on TV.

So what story are we going to see play out here? Below, we’ve got the full Fantasy Island episode 8 synopsis with some other details on what’s to come:

A young artist Ramon wants to see his mentor, Jasper, again and Jasper realizes he may not have been the best influence on Ramon in the all-new “Día de los Vivos” season finale episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-108) (TV-14 L, S)

There is one other thing that you should know about in advance here: There is no Fantasy Island season 2 renewal at the moment. In all honesty, we’d be shocked if it happens. It’s had some opportunities to generate some attention but unfortunately, it hasn’t quite happened. While it did generate its highest rating of the season in a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic this past Sunday, remember that it had the benefit of airing after NFL football. It goes without saying that it would generate slightly better numbers there. We still don’t think that it lived up to expectations.

The last thing that we should mention here is the fact that the finale is airing on Sunday — it’s going to get one more chance after the NFL regular season so when the dust settles, we’ll see precisely how it fares.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Family Island

What do you want to see when it comes to Fantasy Island episode 8?

How do you think this show is going to come to a close? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







