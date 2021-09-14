American Ninja Warrior season 14: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?







Following the finale tonight on NBC, can you expect an American Ninja Warrior season 14 renewal? Or, is it more likely the show is over?

Let’s kick things off here with the following: At the moment, nothing is altogether certain about the show’s future. We’ll do our best to remain hopeful but in the end, we recognize that nothing is altogether assured.

There is a little bit of good news that we can share straight from the jump: The ratings for season 13 were more or less even with the year before. On the flip side, however, the ratings for season 12 were down significantly from where the show was pre-pandemic. It’s because of this that we can’t be 100% confident in the long-term future here.

Yet, we do think that American Ninja Warrior has a lot of value to the network as a franchise. It’s got a diehard fanbase, it has to be cheaper to produce than scripted content, and at this point, it’s been able to build and cultivate its own stars. There’s a familiarity and tradition that comes from it; sure, there is entertainment value here, but this is also a sporting event in its own right.

As for when an American Ninja Warrior season 14 could be officially ordered, you could be waiting for at least a little while to see something happen. The series was not renewed for a season 13 until earlier this year, which means that we could be waiting until winter/spring 2022 to get more news on what the future holds. Provided that we do get more episodes, it feels inevitable that we’ll be able to see it back in late May or early June. This show works best in the summer; that way, there’s less competition and viewers know when to expect it on the air.

