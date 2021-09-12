Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto at final six?







Today in the Big Brother 23 house we had the latest Power of Veto Competition! Who emerged as the winner? That’s something we’ll of course break down within this piece.

Of course, the first order of business here is giving you a quick refresher on everything you need to know. Kyland won the most-recent Head of Household Competition and last night, he chose to nominate Tiffany and Hannah for eviction. While we think Tiffany probably deserves to win the game the most out of anyone strategically, we understand his thinking. Tiffany and Hannah are a final two, and it makes sense to split them up if possible. (Also, there’s no need to anger both Tiffany and Xavier, the other big threat, at the same time.)

Because there are only six people in the house, everyone got a chance to take part in the Veto for the first time this season. We knew in advance that it would be the all-popular BB Comics competition that we’ve seen so many times over the years.

Let’s get now to the official Veto winner: Kyland! Odds are, he will keep the nominations the same pending some sort of last-minute curveball. Tiffany has already indicated that she’s planning on speaking to him with a compelling pitch, but it’s going to be hard for him to be convinced. Kyland is also even more of a threat now given how many comp wins that he has to his name. Tiffany will have until Monday to figure this out; we don’t think she will give up at all.

