FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere spoilers: cliffhanger aftermath, more







As we prepare for the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere to air two weeks from tomorrow, we also know there’s a lot of big stuff ahead. Take, for example, a crossover with the flagship series and also the upcoming FBI: International. Then, there’s also the epic cliffhanger from season 2 that needs to be resolved. It remains to be seen how that will be tied together into the rest of the show but somehow, the writers are going to figure out a way.

Interested in a couple more details on what’s coming? Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere synopsis, with a reminder that the show is airing at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern time:

“Exposed” – A local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise, in the second part of a special three-part crossover event and the third season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED at a special time, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Of course, whatever happens within this episode is going to bleed into the FBI: International portion of the story. After premiere week, Most Wanted will shift back to airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern for most of the immediate future. We don’t anticipate that there are going to be a ton of big crossovers on a weekly basis or anything, but the events of this premiere could at least open the door to more coming down the road.

