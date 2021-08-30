Chicago PD season 9 spoilers: New details about powerful premiere







There’s a chance that you know already that Chicago PD season 9 is going to be airing come Wednesday, September 22 — do you want to get some of the first details about it now?

If you watched the end of season 8, then you know already that one of the most important story points was the life-or-death crisis that we found Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) in. By the end of the episode we learned that she was getting treatment, but there was no guarantee as of yet that she makes it through this in one piece. There’s also a lot of fallout to worry about here in the midst of what happened with Voight at the end of the finale — is he going to be able to keep his latest secret (literally) buried? That may prove to be quite challenging.

Here’s what we know about the season 9 premiere, entitled “Closure.” According to a synopsis obtained by TVLine, we will see Burgess “continue fighting for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper.” Just that alone suggests that, at least in the early going, we aren’t going to get that much of a time jump.

To go along with this, prepare to also see Ruzek “struggle with the pressure of the situation” while Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller is “desperate to find her son’s killer.” There’s going to be a lot of fallout from the finale in the first episode back and we’d assume that after this, we can start to see the show settle in to whatever is next. We know that season 8 was by and large about reform and ultimately, there is no clear sense of what the new season will revolve around. (It could be reform again, since Voight is still acting on some of his old habits…)

